Songbird (SGB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Songbird token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $120.94 million and $1.08 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Songbird has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

