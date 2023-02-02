SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Increased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

