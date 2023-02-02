SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.24. 30,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

