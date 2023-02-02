SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Birinyi Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,108,000 after acquiring an additional 74,718 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,450,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,056. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $358.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.47 and its 200-day moving average is $324.71.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

