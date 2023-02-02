SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 477,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 159,466 shares.The stock last traded at $29.27 and had previously closed at $28.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

