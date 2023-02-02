SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

