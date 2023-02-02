SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 501,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 245,906 shares.The stock last traded at $71.70 and had previously closed at $70.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 570,685 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 480,648 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 243,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,153,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

