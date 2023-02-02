SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 146,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,956,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,324 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

