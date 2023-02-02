Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.95

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPMYY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.74) to GBX 204 ($2.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.