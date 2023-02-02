Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.26

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.26 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.22), with a volume of 69,301 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.53) price target on shares of Sportech in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Sportech alerts:

Sportech Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £18 million and a P/E ratio of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.