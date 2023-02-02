Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.96.

NYSE SPOT traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $118.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,746. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $208.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

