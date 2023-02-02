Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.56. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,566 shares in the company, valued at $705,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

