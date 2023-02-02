Stargate Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $92.40 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003190 BTC on popular exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $101.50 million and $92.40 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

