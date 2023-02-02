Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives $5.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRY shares. Citigroup lowered Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,122,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,798,672 shares of company stock valued at $369,700 in the last ninety days. 44.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of STRY stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Starry Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $10.90.
Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million.
Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.
