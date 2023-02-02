State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,287,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $108,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 558,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,332. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

