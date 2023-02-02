State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Linde worth $150,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.91. 308,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,886. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Linde

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.