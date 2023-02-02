State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of BlackRock worth $96,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 48,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,084 shares of company stock valued at $45,732,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

NYSE BLK traded up $9.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $772.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,866. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $824.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.36. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

