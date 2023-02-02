State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $118 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Netflix worth $117,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,797,185. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.94 and a 200 day moving average of $269.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $429.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.