State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $86.27 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,274 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $86,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,689. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

