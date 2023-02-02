State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CVS Health worth $143,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,989. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $84.82 and a one year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.98%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.