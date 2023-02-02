State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 24,266 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,511,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,266 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $178,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 312,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.55. 1,303,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,048,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 74.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

