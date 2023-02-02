State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,663 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $134,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $96.92. 445,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

