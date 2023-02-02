State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,804 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $121,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after acquiring an additional 696,008 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,555 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.84. 1,676,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,793,236. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock valued at $35,781,359. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

