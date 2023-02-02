Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0330 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Status has a market capitalization of $130.29 million and approximately $160.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00220828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,884,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,945,884,374.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03485099 USD and is up 25.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $400,413,976.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

