Steem Price Reaches $0.20 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $84.26 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,081.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00420967 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00744342 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013953 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00093886 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00571365 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001028 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00181699 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,920,191 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
