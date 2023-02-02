Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.98

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 328243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $401,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

