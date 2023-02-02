Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.98

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 328243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $401,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
