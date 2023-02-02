StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Get GEE Group alerts:

About GEE Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.