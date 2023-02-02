StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.