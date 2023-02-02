StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,935,000 after buying an additional 1,141,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after buying an additional 52,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

