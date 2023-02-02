StockNews.com Downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.44.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 604,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,419. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $94.06.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 69.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 89,612 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 74.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

