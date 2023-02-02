StockNews.com Lowers Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Hold

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of LTRPA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 544,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
