StockNews.com Lowers Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Hold

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of LTRPA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 544,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 395,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.