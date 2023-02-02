STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80.04 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $80.04 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04318344 USD and is up 8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $26,180,145.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

