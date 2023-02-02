Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) vs. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18% Criteo 5.60% 13.20% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Criteo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.78 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Criteo $2.25 billion 0.81 $134.46 million $1.84 16.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and Criteo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Criteo 0 3 4 0 2.57

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.08%. Criteo has a consensus target price of $37.29, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Criteo.

Volatility and Risk

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Criteo has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Criteo beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments. The Retail Media segment allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet, that address multiple marketing goals. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.