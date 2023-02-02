Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

