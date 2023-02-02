Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. 541,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,667. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

