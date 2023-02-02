Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 813,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,755. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

