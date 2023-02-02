Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 3,182 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $47.51. 2,744,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,770. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53.

