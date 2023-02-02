Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 34,013 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.84% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.15. 36,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,743. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05.

