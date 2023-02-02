Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

