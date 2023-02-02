Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $430.18. The stock had a trading volume of 918,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,539. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $507.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

