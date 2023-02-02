Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 562 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.3 %

CMG traded up $37.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,690.07. The company had a trading volume of 121,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,502.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,535.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,814.42.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.