Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.79 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

