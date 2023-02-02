Streamr (DATA) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.07 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

