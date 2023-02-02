Stryker Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $278.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.74. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

