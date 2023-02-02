Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $283.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stryker traded as high as $281.45 and last traded at $280.70, with a volume of 24622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.95.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average of $225.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.