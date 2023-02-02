Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.15 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $282.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.