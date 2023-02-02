Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.85-$10.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stryker also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.30. 831,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,321. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $282.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $430,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,336,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 126.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after purchasing an additional 388,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

