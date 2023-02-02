Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.15 EPS.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $282.15.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 20.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

