Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.25.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.