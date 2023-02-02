Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

