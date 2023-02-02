Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.88-$2.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.45. 771,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $95.22.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 39.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,351 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,504. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

